Newsagents devastated by loss of print

Brad Layton, owner of South Grafton News and Gifts at Christmas

Newsagents are devastated for their communities, their employees and their businesses at the loss of their printed newspaper.

Brad Layton of South Grafton News and Gifts said their customers were "absolutely devastated".

"It's the talk of everywhere," he said.

"How will I know when someone has passed away? Where will I see pictures of my grandchildren? Where will I see the Jacaranda pictures?" they are asking him.

The newsagent delivers 300 papers a day and has 200 sales out of the shop every day.

"It affects the whole street. If people don't come in every day they don't see the other items for sale," he said.

Mr Layton said many of his customers were older residents who walked to the newsagent daily as part of their exercise regime.

"About 90 per cent of our customers don't have a computer," he said.

Mr Layton said his large newsagency carried a range of items including stationary, gift cards and gifts.

"We're just trying to find ways to keep our people coming in," he said.

Sebastian Fear of the Maclean Newsagency has delivered newspapers since he had his P-plate licence.

Now 32-years-old the newspaper delivery run was a four-hour part of his day in the family-owned business.

Judy Emery moved into Grafton Lotto Plus Newsagency 13 years ago, continuing the Prince St retail outlet's 159-year tradition of selling The Daily Examiner.

Mr Fear said over the years the newsagency had continued to alter its stock to suit its customers and travelled to trade shows each year to source new items.

"We keep as up to date as possible," he said. "The only thing that didn't change was the papers.

"It's going to definitely impact the local area and impact the entire community."

Articles contributed by Margie Maccoll are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute of Journalism and Ideas.