Newsboys United album tops Billboard charts

AUSTRALIA'S biggest Christian rock export, Newsboys, is back on the top of the Billboard charts after bringing its former lead singer and blonde-haired bass player into the line-up.



The Nashville band, which started out in a garage in Mooloolaba on the Sunshine Coast, has hit number 1 on Billboard's top-selling Christian music charts and number 20 on the Billboard 200 just behind Pink.



The album United follows huge touring success for the band following the return of founder Peter Furler and bass player Phil Joel.



Lauren Daigle, who has had huge success on mainstream radio with Look Up Child, is number two on the Christian charts followed by Sydney-based Hillsong United's People album.



Newsboys' lead single Greatness of Our God, which has been described as a 'triumphant worship anthem' is sitting on number 9 on Billboard's Christian AC Monitored chart.

Furler, who left the band in 2009 after more than two decades of life on the road, has returned to co-produce and sing on the 10-song album.

Michael Tait, who was one of the members of dc Talk, has been the lead singer of Newsboys since Furler left.

Newsboys drummer Duncan Phillips in action on tour. He originally hails from the Sunshine Coast. Caleb Cook

The drummer Duncan Phillips hails from the Sunshine Coast, while guitarist Jody Davis and keyboard player Jeff Frankenstein hail from the US.

Michael Tait with Peter Furler perform in Newsboys United.

They did their first album after flying to New York in 1987 but it took them years to crack the big time.

Newsboys United.





Newsboys United have played more than 150 shows together since reuniting in 2018.

The supergroup headlined the 43-city Winter Jam Tour Spectacular earlier this year and recently joined forces with multi-Platinum, multi-GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter Michael W. Smith for "Surrounded & United: The Tour."

The band has sold more than 10 million albums, had eight gold records, 33 number 1 radio hits, four Grammy nominations, two American Music Award nominations and multiple Dove Awards.