Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce making his statement in Parliament House on Thursday. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
Opinion

Newsflash, Barnaby: it’s not all about you

by Lesley Hunter-Nolan
2nd Aug 2019 11:57 AM
HOW dare you, Barnaby Joyce? How dare you preach from your privileged position in Parliament House about something you will never understand?

Of course you couldn't contemplate aborting your precious son's life.

He was wanted, conceived in love, cared for ardently throughout his gestation and welcomed into the bosom of a secure family.

If only that were the case for every foetus.

Newsflash Barnaby - it's not.

You had no reason to even contemplate an abortion, and you think that is reason enough to demand that no-one should.

Shame on you and your incredibly narrow minded view, shame on you for using your position of influence to condemn people who don't fit your fortunate mould.

Can you really not see outside yourself to the innumerable scenarios where an abortion is the only way out of a death sentence for a mother, or a child, or both?

Please Barnaby, for the sake of redeeming any respect I formerly had for you, look outside yourself.

Consider the horrendous possibilities I hope will never befall you or those you love.

Imagine the rape victim, alone and terrified.

Imagine the abused wife, imprisoned and suffocating.

Imagine the woman suffering from an addiction or a mental disorder.

Imagine the woman, like one I love immensely, the kindest woman I know, who was elated at the news of her pregnancy but who found out far too late that her baby would not survive outside the womb.

A woman whose body became a walking tomb for her poor precious child who would never take his first breath. And if she chose to end her agonising torture? It would have been a crime.

 

Barnaby Joyce and partner Vikki Campion with their sons Tom (left) and Sebastian.
Can you seriously face the Australian public and demand that they conform to what you believe to be right, only because it happened the right way for you?

I am a woman who has been blessed with one successful pregnancy and with another underway.

Barnaby Joyce making his anti-abortion speech in Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday afternoon. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
I, like you, have never had to contemplate abortion. But I am lucky, beyond lucky.

And as much as I would love for there never to be a reason to abort I know that there are reasons, more reasons than I will ever fathom. I also know those reasons are not the business of a middle-aged man who seems incapable of walking in the shoes of another. What a shame that man is someone who purports to represent us.

 

Lesley Hunter-Nolan is a Courier-Mail journalist.

 

@lesleyhn

