Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Action from the Intrust Super Cup Queensland Rugby League match between the Northern Pride and the Sunshine Coast Falcons. Pride's Todd Carney. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Action from the Intrust Super Cup Queensland Rugby League match between the Northern Pride and the Sunshine Coast Falcons. Pride's Todd Carney. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Rugby League

Carney won’t fly with the Jets

by David Riccio
2nd May 2018 12:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Newtown Jets have closed the door on Todd Carney using the feeder-club as a platform for an unlikely NRL return.

Carney has returned to Sydney after pulling the pin on an attempt to resurrect his career with the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Jets had been contacted by Carney's agent David Riolo.

But given Newtown are a feeder-club to Cronulla - the club which sacked the former Dally M medal winner in 2014, the approach has proven uneventful.

"We had an approach from Todd's management to someone at our club, but it hasn't gone any further than that,'' Jets CEO Stuart McCarthy said.

The Jets act as Cronulla’s feeder club.
The Jets act as Cronulla’s feeder club.

"Obviously Cronulla is in an interesting situation (given Carney's sacking), so I dare say it won't be going any further.

"Don't get me wrong, Todd Carney needs to be playing football, he's a talented player, but just not at our club and our facilities.''

Related Items

newtown jets nrl nrl2018 todd carney

Top Stories

    OPINION: Forget Captain Cook, murder victims need a monument

    OPINION: Forget Captain Cook, murder victims need a monument

    News OPINION: Families of Ebony Simpson, Stacey-Ann Tracy, Paul Summers and Stephen Dempsey tell why we need a memorial to victims of murder, writes SHERELE MOODY.

    Sorry Day memorial broken at the base

    Sorry Day memorial broken at the base

    News Disappointing find for council workers.

    ‘She seemed fine’: Dolly’s devastating final email

    ‘She seemed fine’: Dolly’s devastating final email

    News “She told me that boys were calling her a slut, she was 12."

    Are you ready to get colourful?

    Are you ready to get colourful?

    Family Fun Find out where Colour Carnivale will happen

    • 2nd May 2018 12:11 PM

    Local Partners