Carney won’t fly with the Jets

Action from the Intrust Super Cup Queensland Rugby League match between the Northern Pride and the Sunshine Coast Falcons. Pride's Todd Carney. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

THE Newtown Jets have closed the door on Todd Carney using the feeder-club as a platform for an unlikely NRL return.

Carney has returned to Sydney after pulling the pin on an attempt to resurrect his career with the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Jets had been contacted by Carney's agent David Riolo.

But given Newtown are a feeder-club to Cronulla - the club which sacked the former Dally M medal winner in 2014, the approach has proven uneventful.

"We had an approach from Todd's management to someone at our club, but it hasn't gone any further than that,'' Jets CEO Stuart McCarthy said.

"Obviously Cronulla is in an interesting situation (given Carney's sacking), so I dare say it won't be going any further.

"Don't get me wrong, Todd Carney needs to be playing football, he's a talented player, but just not at our club and our facilities.''