Newtown shooting: 'We don't believe it is a random attack'

THE victim of a midnight shooting in Newtown is refusing to co-operate with police as they appeal for help from the public.

Detectives believe the shooting incident occurred sometime between 11.45pm and 12.10am and suspect it was a targeted attack, allaying concerns to the wider public.

But officers are yet to recover the weapon used - possibly a small calibre firearm - or the offender who remains at large.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt this morning said the 41-year-old Toowoomba man suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his neck and was undergoing surgery in hospital.

"We've been advised the injury is not life-threatening but it is extremely concerning that someone has been shot and received a gunshot wound in a suburban street in Toowoomba last night," he said.

"The person in question is not being very co-operative with us at this point in time and we are seeking assistance of the public or anyone who heard any noises, or may have heard a gunshot or arguing - anything at all - in the area of Ethel and Victory St any time last night (to come forward).

Police at the scene where a man, 42, was shot in the neck about midnight on Victory St near the intersection of Ethel St in Newtown. Tara Miko

"We believe it is a small calibre firearm but we haven't recovered any projectile at all at this point in time."

Police believe an argument or disturbance may have been heard from as early as 11pm before the shooting incident "just before midnight", and nearby residents or passers-by may have heard something.

Inspector Strohfeldt said while there did not appear to be a risk to the wider community in light of the shooting, gun crime was a concern to authorities.

"It's extremely concerning. We don't need guns anywhere at all in this sort of situation," he said.

"We don't believe it is a random attack.

"We believe that the victim may well know the perpetrator of the offence.

"We really don't think it was random at all."

He said there was no evident link to the recent alleged murder of Debbie Combarngo on May 6.

Inspector Strohfeldt said it was critical members of the public came forward with any information, and police would continue door-knocking in the area today.

"Gun safety and gun security are (a) high priority for us and should be for everybody who holds s firearms licence.

"The normal registered gun owners don't go round shooting people at the middle of the night."