NEXT GENERATION: Meet the new Jacaranda Festival committee

AS THE Jacaranda Festival enters a new decade, a fresh-faced committee comprised of one of the youngest-ever presidents will be at the helm of the 85-year-old tradition.

After the Jacaranda Festival's annual general meeting on Tuesday night, 28-year-old Nicholas Buckler will head up the 2020 crew, a new generation for the floral festival with Mr Buckler the only returning committee member.

Coming off the back of last year's event dubbed the best yet by several committee and community members, Mr Buckler and the new team plan to continue to push the Grafton tradition to the masses, across Australia and the world.

"I've lived in Grafton my whole life," Mr Buckler said.

"I love Jacaranda … I think it's amazing that somewhere like Grafton holds one of the biggest, longest festivals in regional NSW.

NEW GENERATION: (L-R) Bruce Nelson, Libby McPhee, Amanda Ryder, Brennan Elks, Nicholas Buckler and Chris Cormack and (not pictured) Desan Padayachee and Zahli Stevens make up the new Jacaranda Festival Executive Committee.

2020 JACARANDA EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

President: Nicholas Buckler

Senior vice president: Desan Padayachee

Vice president: Chris Cormack

Treasurer: Brennan Elks

Secretary: Amanda Ryder

Executive committee members: Libby McPhee, Bruce Nelson, Zahli Stevens

Mr Buckler said five performing artists had already been locked in for the festival this year including a couple of acts on national tours.

The 2019 extravaganza left the committee almost $40,000 in the red after a push from Clarence Valley Council to spend big, using about $90,000 in the bank that hadn't been used for decades, and reap the rewards down the track.

"We're going to have to be careful of every dollar we spend.

"We weren't reckless last year, the council made it very clear that we had to spend that money we'd had in the bank for over 20 years," Mr Buckler said.

He said money had been moved into assets and the investment would attract sponsors to ensure the event's future was sustainable.

"It was really hard to go and ask local businesses for their hard-earned money for something that wasn't spectacular," he said.

"We used to beg people for money, now people are begging us to take it."

Among the new faces is 20-year-old 2019 queen candidate Zahli Stevens who will take the reins this year as one of the youngest ever committee members.

2019 queen candidate Zahli Stevens is now a Jacaranda Festival executive committee member.



Mr Buckler said a different perspective from young committee members would be a positive step towards involving young adults in the next event.

"Feedback from the festival forever has been there's not enough for young people, youth don't get involved," he said.

"To be able to run ideas that are going to tailor to younger people can only be a positive."