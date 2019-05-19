Next generation of volunteers start training early

SES Volunteer Zoe Magnusson has already started teaching her daughters Audrey Towner, Dalilah Magnusson and Ivy Towner to join the crew.

SES Volunteer Zoe Magnusson has already started teaching her daughters Audrey Towner, Dalilah Magnusson and Ivy Towner to join the crew. Kathryn Lewis

ZOE Magnusson has already started teaching her daughters the skills they'll need to follow in her footsteps as SES volunteers.

Ms Magnusson said she started volunteering 18 months ago after a storm ripped through Maclean in January last year she wanted to help out in any way she could.

"I'ts been really good, I've done things I'd never imagine myself doing, there is an amazing support network, a great team to work with," she said.

"All the different equipment and things you get to learn and get yourself involved with, honestly you just don't think about it until you are there and you are doing it."

Now her daughters Deliah and Ivy are keen to keep up the tradition.

"It's fun!" Delilah said.

"And you have to rescue people and I like rescuing people," Ivy added.

Photos View Photo Gallery

It may have been a bit wet at the Yamba Emergency Services Expo today but it didn't dampen the spirits of those who are used to working in the most adverse conditions.

Yamba SES controller George Szekely organised the event and said about 600 people had gone through before the rain hit.