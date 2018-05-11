NEXT LEVEL: Salvos boost op-shopping with bigger store

OPENING SOON: Salvation Army officers Martin and Kylie Herring, right, with the volunteers and workers fitting out their new shop in Queen St, Grafton.

SHOPPERS popping into Coles, the Grafton Food Emporium, the library, Centrelink or the medical centre now have the option of visiting an op shop during their trip.

From Monday, Grafton's Salvation Army Op Family Store will be trading from the former BSC Store in Queen St next to the Grafton Food Emporium carpark.

Salvation Army officer Martin Herring and his wife, Kylie, have overseen a team of volunteers and tradies for the past two weeks making the transition from the old store in Pound St to the new brighter and bigger premises.

"The new shop has nearly three times the floor space of the old shop and gives us the opportunity to develop other services as well," Captain Herring said. "Basically we had outgrown the shop and were having to say 'no' too many times to people who wanted to make donations and that's not good for business."

Capt Herring said the aim of his team was to turn op-shopping into a mainstream experience.

"Our aim is to make a visit to the Salvation Arm Family Store a good shopping experience," he said. "It's why we went out to get premises with this size and location so we can get the quality of merchandise and have the space to make shopping enjoyable."

Capt Herring said in addition to being a major fundraiser for the church's local operations, it gave people opportunities for volunteering.

"We're always looking for more volunteers to help operate the shop and other activities," he said.