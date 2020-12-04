Menu
John Mervyn Harvey, 65, at Tweed Heads Local Court on August 19, 2020. Photo: Jodie Callcott
Next step in case of man accused of underground drug den

Jessica Lamb
4th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
THE Director of Public Prosecutions has foreshadowed more charges are yet to be laid on John Mervyn Harvey, who is accused of having a drug den on the North Coast.

Police allege the Banora Point man had an underground drug laboratory within his Banora Point home to produce amphetamines and MDMA on a commercial scale.

 

Emergency services personnel prepare to clean up a drug lab discovered at a residence at Banora Point. Photo: WENDY POWICK
Officers allegedly uncovered the sophisticated laboratory during a raid on the 65-year-old's Tweed house on December 18 last year.

 

Police have discovered a drug lab and underground bunker in a Banora Point home. Photo: NSW Police
He currently faces seven charges including manufacturing a prohibited drug not less than a large commercial scale, possessing a pill press and supplying a prohibited drug not less than a large commercial quantity.

 

Police have discovered a drug lab and underground bunker in a Banora Point home. Photo: NSW Police
DPP prosecutor Marissa Moore confirmed the brief of evidence was not yet compliant to send Mr Harvey's charges to be dealt with in a higher court.

She said more charges were expected to be laid as a result of further testing of the evidence.

The case will return to court on February 12.

amphetamines banora point drug den drug supply john harvey mdma twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed tweed heads local court
