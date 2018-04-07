Next weeks changed traffic conditions on Pacific Highway

The first of the girders to be installed on the south-side of the new Harwood Bridge is brought over by truck, closing the Pacific Highway.

Adam Hourigan

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the Pacific Highway for work to progress the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

Night work will be carried out between Woodburn and Broadwater on Monday 9 April to line mark sections of the highway. This will require a lane closure with short stoppages.

Traffic barrier installation will continue on the Pacific Highway north of Mororo Road for about two kilometres from Monday 9 April for four nights. The northbound lane will be closed at times with traffic control in place.

From Tuesday 10 April there will be maintenance and road surface repair work on the Pacific Highway between Mororo and Jacky Bulbin Flat for three nights. There will be intermittent lane closure with short stoppages on sections of the highway between Banana Road and Tullymorgan Jackybulbin Road and motorists can expect minor delays.

Traffic will be switched onto the final stage of a new Pacific Highway diversion road and local access roads at Chatsworth Island north at Mororo and Woombah from Tuesday 10 April. This work was postponed last week due to wet weather.

The new road will start about 300 metres south of the existing Iluka Road intersection and will reconnect with the existing Pacific Highway about 600 metres north of the new Banana Road intersection.

As part of building the new bridge over the Clarence River at Harwood, temporary closures of the Pacific Highway at night will continue from Monday 9 April. This work involves transporting and installing 44 large precast concrete pieces-girders up to four times a night.

From Monday 9 April, detours will also be in place at night while concrete pieces are installed across Yamba Road and motorists should follow the directions of traffic control.

Additional changes to local roads

Work will be carried out on Somervale Road and Firth Heinz Road at Tucabia to build the permanent local road at these locations. Traffic control will be in place to direct motorists around the work site.

Work will continue on Eight Mile Lane between Pheasants Creek and Airport Road at Glenugie to improve road safety. The speed limit will be reduced to 40 km/h while work is carried out.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.