Spurned model’s salty karma revenge on NFL star

KARMA is more than just a five-letter word to model Alexandra King.

Shortly after 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Chiefs, the signal-caller's alleged ex posted the message, "Karma," on Instagram, as captured by SportsGossip.com.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters, following San Francisco's 38-27 loss to Kansas City, he feared Garoppolo, 26, might have suffered an ACL tear.

The nightmare was confirmed on Tuesday (AEST) when the 49ers announced Garoppolo would need surgery after scans revealed he suffered a torn ACL while making a cut-back late in his team's loss at Kansas City.

Garoppolo, the 49ers' $177 million ($US137.5 million) man, was linked to King in March after TMZ published photos of the pair's day out at Disneyland.

Alexandra King makes an interesting statement on social media.

King also went public with the rumoured romance in February, posting a Valentine's Day photo on Instagram that's since been deleted.

"My Valentine," King captioned a picture on February 15 where she leaned in closely to Garoppolo.

Garoppolo later revealed in a feature for Bleacher Report that he was not aware of the relationship that many believed existed.

"It was news to me," Garoppolo shared.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Alexandra King.

He said the attention from fans on social media - which he made his friends read - was still something he was getting used to.

"The comments are the weirdest part. The DMs are even crazier," he said.

Garoppolo made news this summer when he was spotted with porn star Kiara Mia on a date.

"He's a star, and when someone's a star and someone just radiates greatness, the whole entire team is going to radiate greatness," Mia recently told TMZ.

Kansas City linebacker Justin Houston said Garoppolo had only himself to blame for trying to take on a Chiefs defender rather than just run out of bounds and protect the 49ers' $177 million investment.

Man down - Jimmy Garoppolo. Picture: AP

"That was his fault," Houston said, according to NBC Sports.

"I pray he's not hurt, nothing serious, but as a quarterback you should step out of bounds. It was only an inch. That inch wouldn't have made a difference. You got the yardage you need, you step out of bounds. You got to be smart."

Garoppolo's injury deals a serious blow to the 49ers (1-2), who have planned their rebuild around Garoppolo.

Now San Francisco must go through the season with CJ Beathard at quarterback. The Niners struggled with Beathard and Brian Hoyer last season before the mid-season addition of Garoppolo changed their fortunes.

Garoppolo's left knee buckled just before Kansas City cornerback Steven Nelson delivered a big hit, ending what was supposed to be the quarterback's first full season as a starter after just three games.

- with AP