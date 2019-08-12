Nia National Playshop next week

LET'S DANCE: A Nia Yamba class go through their paces ahead of the Nia annual National Playshop next week.

NIA Australia is hosting their annual National Playshop on Sunday, August 25, and is inviting people of all ages and fitness levels to come together to dance for better health.

An acronym for Neuromuscular Integrative Action, Nia is based on the belief that there is a dancer, martial artist, and highly aware person within each of us. It is a fusion of the martial arts, the healing arts, and the dance arts.

In Yamba, Nia teachers Carol Greenwood, Gabrielle Hawke, Yvette Connors and Sil Nossiter will share a Nia FreeDance class, a playshop exploring the three dance arts of Nia: jazz, modern and Duncan dance in a fun and expressive way and then conclude with a joyous dance jam with all four teachers leading different tracks.

In the spirit of exploring different dance forms, we will also welcome local Zumba teacher, Kalinda McDonald to share some great moves to latin-American inspired music.

Ms Greenwood said she was excited for the National Playshop next week.

"Everybody is welcome at the National Playshop in Yamba! No prior experience is necessary,” she said.

"If you love music and love to dance, this is the event for you!”

Ms Greenwood said some of the many benefits of Nia include cardiovascular health, alleviation of stress and anxiety, hormonal stability and an increase in well-being, leaving you feeling energised, alive, mentally clear and emotionally balanced.

MORE INFO:

Contact Carol Greenwood on 0412255306, email cazzagreenwood@gmail.com or

http://bit.ly/Playshop19