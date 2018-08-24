Nia:'A new paradigm to seeking pleasure, joy and connection'

AN INTENSE job as a primary school principal with long hours led Carol Greenwood to stop listening to her body.

But then she found Nia, which changed her life completely.

Teacher of Yamba Nia Ms Greenwood said going to her first class in Brisbane made her see it was possible to feel good in her body, emotions and spirit.

"To me it's been a way to find my health again after being unhealthy and feel more whole in myself and share that with other women,” she said.

Nia is a barefoot, conscious movement practice that infuses the dynamic of martial arts, dance and mindfulness.

When she moved to Yamba about five years ago she attended Nia classes, when two girls teaching suggested her to do the training. She has now been teaching there for three years.

She said Nia was about community.

"When it (Nia) first started it was a push against no pain no gain...to a new paradigm to seeking pleasure, joy and connection to body, mind spirit,” she said.

On Sunday Nia Australia is hosting a national event across 11 locations, including Yamba, to promote a morning of movement designed to make attendees feel better in mind, body and spirit.

The event is suitable for anyone.

Join in on the action at Yamba Community Hall, 45 Wooli St, Yamba on Sunday 9.30-1pm. Tickets essential www.eventbrite.com.au/