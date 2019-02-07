Niav's paramedic dreams a step closer

GRAFTON may soon see a familiar face in the Royal Flying Doctor Service in this year's recipient of the Rotary Club of Grafton Midday's annual scholarship for year 12 students.

Niav Bacon gave an emotional speech at the meeting on Wednesday when she received her award.

"It (the scholarship) means I can get one stop closer to what I want to do, which is to be a paramedic in the Royal Flying Doctor Service,” she said.

"The money that the midday rotary was offered me has helped buy my textbooks, and has helped buy me a laptop.”

Ms Bacon said she had always wanted to work in health services and was spurred on when her father became sick and was flown to Sydney by the service.

But the passionate teen won't stop there, she hopes to work in remote Central Australia with the service.

Ms Bacon will start her studies next month at Southern Cross University in Coffs Harbour, she is "itching” to get back into learning.

"I just want to go and learn more,” she said.

The $3,000 scholarship has been running for the past 16 years, making it the longest running scholarship Grafton midday rotary are a part of.

Committee chair Don Philbrook said the funding is aimed to help students experiencing financial or other difficulties which could prevent them from enrolling in, or finishing a university course.

this is not an academic scholarship, we had applicants with higher ATARs, but we want people who can convince they will go through and finish the course,” he said.