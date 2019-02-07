Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AWARDED: Grafton Midday Rotary committee members Richard Nichols, Judy Glasson and committee chair Don Philbrook award Niav Bacon this year's student scholarship.
AWARDED: Grafton Midday Rotary committee members Richard Nichols, Judy Glasson and committee chair Don Philbrook award Niav Bacon this year's student scholarship. Kathryn Lewis
News

Niav's paramedic dreams a step closer

by Kathryn Lewis
7th Feb 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRAFTON may soon see a familiar face in the Royal Flying Doctor Service in this year's recipient of the Rotary Club of Grafton Midday's annual scholarship for year 12 students.

Niav Bacon gave an emotional speech at the meeting on Wednesday when she received her award.

"It (the scholarship) means I can get one stop closer to what I want to do, which is to be a paramedic in the Royal Flying Doctor Service,” she said.

"The money that the midday rotary was offered me has helped buy my textbooks, and has helped buy me a laptop.”

Ms Bacon said she had always wanted to work in health services and was spurred on when her father became sick and was flown to Sydney by the service.

But the passionate teen won't stop there, she hopes to work in remote Central Australia with the service.

Ms Bacon will start her studies next month at Southern Cross University in Coffs Harbour, she is "itching” to get back into learning.

"I just want to go and learn more,” she said.

The $3,000 scholarship has been running for the past 16 years, making it the longest running scholarship Grafton midday rotary are a part of.

Committee chair Don Philbrook said the funding is aimed to help students experiencing financial or other difficulties which could prevent them from enrolling in, or finishing a university course.

this is not an academic scholarship, we had applicants with higher ATARs, but we want people who can convince they will go through and finish the course,” he said.

rotary club of grafton midday scholarship
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man trapped in single-vehicle collision

    Man trapped in single-vehicle collision

    Breaking Emergency services on way to rural road crash

    • 7th Feb 2019 12:31 PM
    Police target traffic offences in Operation Compliance

    premium_icon Police target traffic offences in Operation Compliance

    Crime Coffs/Clarence police targeted poor driving habits and behaviour

    • 7th Feb 2019 11:05 AM
    Upskirter who photographed young girl appeals sentence

    premium_icon Upskirter who photographed young girl appeals sentence

    Crime Man who photographed girl inappropriately seeking a lighter sentence

    Why we’re the skin cancer capital again

    premium_icon Why we’re the skin cancer capital again

    News “A lot of the effects of sunlight are cumulative."