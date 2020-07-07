Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
“He loved his family so much and used to spend time chatting and showing me photos of his family every time he visited.
“He loved his family so much and used to spend time chatting and showing me photos of his family every time he visited."
Crime

‘Nicest bloke I met’: Tributes for man hit by stolen car

by Danielle O’Neal
7th Jul 2020 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast man who died after being struck by a stolen car that mounted the footpath was a grandfather-of-four who was "happy to help anyone out".

David Mallett, 63, from the Sunshine Coast, was visiting Bundaberg for work and walking along a footpath on Bourbong St on Monday night when the tragedy unfolded.

Family told 7 News Mr Mallet was a "well loved man" who "adored his family".

Mr Mallett was married with three children and had four grandchildren.

David Mallett died on Monday night in Bundaberg after being struck by a stolen car. Picture: Facebook
David Mallett died on Monday night in Bundaberg after being struck by a stolen car. Picture: Facebook

"Life without him is just going to be extremely difficult," family told 7 News.

A professional associate of Mr Mallett wrote online that the Sunshine Coast local was the nicest bloke he had ever met.

"David was the nicest bloke I've ever met, always happy to help anyone out," JC Auto Detailing wrote.

Pictures from the crash scene. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Pictures from the crash scene. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

"He loved his family so much and used to spend time chatting and showing me photos of his family every time he visited.

"David was on the verge of retiring and spending quality time with his wife and family."

Bundaberg Patrol Group Inspector Anne Vogler said a silver Toyota was travelling west on Bourbong St at "high speed" and unfortunately "lost control and hit a pedestrian" about 7.45pm.

Mr Mallett was married with three children and four grandchildren. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Mr Mallett was married with three children and four grandchildren. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

The car was allegedly stolen from Avenell Heights about one hour before the crash.

"The vehicle was reported stolen, police were at the station actually putting on that report and another individual was following the vehicle, a civilian," Inspector Vogler said.

The driver, who was known to police, was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Originally published as 'Nicest bloke I met': Tributes for man hit by stolen car

david mallett editors picks road death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Can’t get to the races? Club keeps Carnival vibe buzzing

        premium_icon Can’t get to the races? Club keeps Carnival vibe buzzing

        News LOCAL club putting on big days of racing headed by two industry experts for those who can’t make it trackside due to the COVID-19 crowd restrictions.

        Murwillumbah madness waiting to explode in Grafton Guineas

        premium_icon Murwillumbah madness waiting to explode in Grafton Guineas

        Horses TWO northern-based trainers set go go neck-and-neck in the $80K feature on Ramornie...

        Tensions rise as funeral DA deadline looms

        premium_icon Tensions rise as funeral DA deadline looms

        News AN ONLINE campaign which aims to have the development application rejected by...

        Push for public facilities takes a back seat

        premium_icon Push for public facilities takes a back seat

        News IT BROUGHT the rural village together like never before, but after three years...