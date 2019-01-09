Menu
Nick Kyrgios has teamed up with Kyrie Irving to create a new shoe. Picture: Getty Images
eXtra

Kyrgios, Kyrie launch debut shoe

9th Jan 2019 11:35 AM

Nick Kyrgios has never been one to hide his passion for basketball.

But his love for the Boston Celtics and superstar point guard Kyrie Irving has reached even greater heights, with the two collaborating to create a new shoe.

The sneaker is part of the 'Kyrie 5' line and is known as the Nike Vapor X Kyrie 5.

The Melbourne born NBA champion debuted the shoe first, wearing it for Boston's home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Kyrgios will wear a tennis version of the shoe throughout the Australian Open.

"Yeah, it's arguably the biggest moment of my career," Kyrgios told sport and culture website Complex.

"I'm going to go out in front of my home crowd wearing the tennis shoes that share the name with my favourite basketball player.

Kyrie Irving played in the special shoe on Tuesday. Picture: AP Photo
"Representing Kyrie and myself at the same time, in front of such a big stage, is pretty crazy."

Kyrgios and Irving started working on the project early last year, with Nike attracted to the Australian's "anti-country club personality."

"We started diving into Nick and his interests and personality," NikeCourt footwear product director Alex Restivo said.

"He always talks about his alter-ego, where he wanted to grow up and become a basketball player. He is always talking basketball, talking Celtics, and he loves Kyrie Irving."

The tennis version of the shoe includes a graphic of a basketball sitting on a tennis racquet stringing bed.

Nick Kyrgios with his special shoe for the Australian Open. Picture: Supplied
Irving said the Australian connection wasn't the only reason he was keen to work with Kyrgios.

"The connection of Australian roots and that we have respect for one another's games makes the blending of these two shoes a perfect match," he said.

"With the colourways and the stories these relay, I'm trying to be more honest.

"The importance is making these relatable. And, at times, I want to support others in sharing their stories."

kyrie irving nba nick kyrgios nike tennis
News Corp Australia

