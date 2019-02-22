Menu
Nick Kyrgios was back in the bad books.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Spat with fan: Kyrgios loses it again

22nd Feb 2019 9:10 AM

Nick Kyrgios has courted controversy again, this time engaging in a slanging match with a fan during his clash against Radu Albot at the Delray Beach Open in Florida.

Some questioned Kyrgios's effort in his opening round, three-sets win over countryman John Millman at the event and the crowd was against him today when more people started to believe he wasn't putting in his best effort.

Those in the stands started booing when the Australian called for the trainer in the first set but things got personal when he took aim at one fan in particular.

According to tennis commentator John Horn, Kyrgios and the fan exchanged words towards the end of the first set, which his opponent from Moldova claimed 6-2.

Kyrgios is reported to have sworn and said: "No one told you to be here … why don't you do something else."

 

 

He was hit with a code violation for his use of colourful language.

Horn claimed Kyrgios's anger didn't stop there, reporting he then turned his attention to a linesperson during the second set, clapping sarcastically.

He allegedly pulled the same move later in the match only this time he was back to throwing shade at the fans, saying "good stuff champ" to someone who'd annoyed him previously.

 

