Nick Kyrgios will be playing doubles at Surbiton.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Red faces as Brits jump gun in trumpeting Kyrgios

by Leo Schlink in Paris
1st Jun 2018 8:15 AM

A MISUNDERSTANDING over Nick Kyrgios' decision to take a wildcard into the Surbiton Challenger next week has left British officials embarrassed.

Tournament officials issued a media release, accompanied by a singles entry list, trumpeting the Aussie's return to singles competition for the first time in two months.

It seems tournament staff incorrectly added Kyrgios' name to the singles entry.

But Kyrgios will contest doubles only at the grasscourt event.

The world No 23 has not played singles since losing in the Houston quarter-finals in early April.

The dual grand slam quarter-finalist will use doubles at the third-tier event to prepare for the Stuttgart tournament a week later.

Elbow soreness has sidelined Kyrgios since a promising start to the season in January, when he lifted the Brisbane title.

The explosive right-hander this week withdrew from the French Open amid fears he was not yet at full fitness.

He will be joined in Surbiton by Davis Cup team-mates Jordan Thompson and Alex De Minaur.

 

Lleyton Hewitt has taken a wildcard at Surbiton.
Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt has taken a wildcard into doubles at the event.

After playing Stuttgart, Kyrgios will contest Queen's Club in preparation for Wimbledon from July 2-15.

Kyrgios has stayed in Paris to use the French Tennis Federation's gym and access one of the rare grass courts.

 

