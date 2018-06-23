‘That’s insane’: Kyrgios blows minds

NICK Kyrgios produced another devastating serving display as he dispatched defending champion Feliciano Lopez in straight sets to reach the semi-finals at Queen's Club.

The day after his personal-best barrage of 32 aces proved too much for Briton Kyle Edmund, the Australian No.1 matched that tally exactly to book his place in the last four with a 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-3) win and a showdown with top seed Marin Cilic.

Kyrgios's 32 aces against Lopez accounted for 50 per cent of the service points won by the Australian.

The potency of that serve was clearly visible when Kyrgios faced set point at 5-6 in the second set and quickly quelled the danger with another booming ace out wide.

"I can't really remember a specific time where I've served at this level back-to-back," Kyrgios admitted afterwards.

"I didn't expect to serve the way I did yesterday (against Edmund), but I just found my rhythm early again in this match. But I felt like I had to. He was serving pretty good today."

Amazingly, Kyrgios admitted he never even practises his serves.

His serve was on song.

"I will never, ever go out on the practice court and hit serves just for the sake of hitting serves," he said.

"I mean, I warmed up (in the pre-match hit-up), probably hit about eight serves before I played today.

"Well, I don't even hit any serves (in practice). I always play points out of the hand and maybe roll my arm over maybe five, 10 times and that's it.

"My serve's been like this ever since I was a little kid. It was my best shot. I always based my game around it.

"It was one shot where I didn't really practise much at all. I would hit maybe 10 or 15 serves a day, you know, would just relax and hit it as hard (I could).

"I used to just throw the ball up and hit it as hard as I could. I guess just one day it started winning me easy points. I was like, 'This is better than running', and that's it."

It was a breathtaking serving performance that drew plenty of admiration from the tennis world, but the Canberra product showed plenty of finesse too when the time called for it.

Kyrgios, who has also beaten two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray in the London grass court tournament this week, was facing Lopez for the second time, having beaten him in a three-set quarter-final last week in Stuttgart.

The veteran Spaniard, 36, was bidding to reach his fourth semi-final in 13 years at Queen's Club but although the first set went with serve, it was Kyrgios who clinched it in a tiebreak that featured a brace of exquisite backhands.

Lopez refused to yield as he tried to match the world No.21 but it was Kyrgios who prevailed again, winning the second tiebreak and wrapping up the match in 95 minutes to march into the last four and send the world a message he must now be considered a real contender for Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old is into his third ATP World Tour semi-final of the season, including his victory at the Brisbane International.

Kyrgios has been troubled by hip and elbow injuries this season but he revealed he is in good shape heading into his clash with Cilic.

"I'm managing my hip and doing a couple of hours of treatment on that every day," he said.

"But my main focus is my elbow. My elbow is feeling good, which is the most important thing."

Earlier, Cilic ensured his passage to the last four when he beat American Sam Querrey 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.

And Novak Djokovic, looking for his first Queen's Club title, also booked his place as he beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-5 6-1.