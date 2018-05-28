Anyone want to play Bernard Tomic? Anyone?

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 25: Bernard Tomic of Australia serves during his French Open third round menÃ•s qualifying singles match against Goncalo Oliveira of Portugal at Roland Garros on May 25, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

SPARED a first-round war with Nick Kyrgios, Bernard Tomic has now been gifted a huge French Open advantage even before he takes the court tonight.

In a bizarre set of circumstances, several players eligible to reach the main draw as lucky losers - competitors who lost in qualifying - decided not to sign up.

Others had entered other tournaments this week, ruling them out.

With a record seven lucky losers already winning reprieves at Roland Garros, Argentine Marco Trungelliti considered he had no hope of gaining a second chance.

So he travelled to Barcelona to take a week off, resigned to the fact his French Open was apparently over.

He then found out the slot against Tomic - and a guaranteed $30,500 cheque - was his as long as he returns to Paris in time to sign on before play starts.

So Trungelliti immediately jumped in a car with a few mates on the nine-hour, 1035 km drive back to Paris.

The world No 190 has to sign-on at least an hour before play resumes at 11am

Under grand slam rules introduced this year, Trungelliti and Kyrgios share the first-round the $61,000 loser's cheque.

The new rule is designed to protect tournaments against injured players taking to the court for first-round matches knowing they are unlikely to complete the match, let alone win it, just to claim prizemoney.

If Trungelliti doesn't show up, and nobody else eligible appears, Tomic could receive a walkover.