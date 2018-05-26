Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nicki Minaj showcases her butt on stage.
Nicki Minaj showcases her butt on stage.
Celebrity

Internet shook after Nicki Minaj bombshell

by Staff writers
26th May 2018 5:24 AM

RAP fans are freaking out after Nicki Minaj appeared to confirm that she and Eminem are dating.

In a post on Instagram, promoting her new song Big Bank with YG, 2 Chainz and Big Sean, the Super Bass singer wrote: "#BIGBANK OUT NOW!!!! Told 'em I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM!!!"

When one of her followers asked her to clarify if that meant she and Eminem were in fact a couple, she responded "yes".

 

Minaj, 35, mentions Eminem in her latest song when she says: "Told em' I met Slim Shady, bag the M/Once he go black, he'll be back again."

Whether or not the Grammy award-winning artist is just messing with all of us is not known but the internet is going into meltdown over the possibility.

 

Minaj raps about Eminem in her latest track.
Minaj raps about Eminem in her latest track.

 

Minaj was most recently linked to hip hop artist Nas while Eminem, 45, recently told Vulture that he hasn't been dating much.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Items

Show More
celebrity celebrity gossip celebrity romance eminem nicki minaj world

Top Stories

    Headspace opens arms to former community centre users

    premium_icon Headspace opens arms to former community centre users

    Health Headspace says there was a misunderstanding with community groups who used the former Grafton Community Centre.

    IT'S A RECORD: Local stargazers part of smashing event

    IT'S A RECORD: Local stargazers part of smashing event

    News School ground learning arena for 100s of amateur stargazers.

    Golden words have lost their lustre says university study

    Golden words have lost their lustre says university study

    Life Golden words don't have the value we think says a new study.

    Abrahams honoured in Sydney

    premium_icon Abrahams honoured in Sydney

    News Lifelong volunteer recognised at NSW Government House

    Local Partners