Bowler takes two hat-tricks, 9 for 14 in semi-final

MORE THAN A HANDFUL: Coutts Crossing Under 16 all-rounder Nick Lawson tore through the Harwood batting line-up taking a hat-trick and a double hat-trick.

CRICKET: Taking a hat-trick is a rare feat for most bowlers, so when Coutts Crossing junior Nick Lawson took two in an innings he was counting his lucky stars.

With a place in the 2016/17 Clarence All River Colts grand final on the line, the 16-year-old right-arm tweaker tore through the Harwood batsmen to finish with 9 for 14 from 7.3 overs.

His spell at JJ Lawrence Turf in Grafton included a hat-trick, a double hat-trick (four wickets in four balls) and two more wickets in consecutive balls.

Nick Lawson's bowling figures in the All River Colts match in which he took 9 for 14 for Coutts Crossing against Harwood on Friday, 10th March, 2017.

Harwood actually got off to a commanding start thanks to representative openers Ashley Moss (26) and Tom Simpson (42) before Coutts Crossing captain Eli Fahey turned to his off-spinner as his sixth bowling option.

In Lawson's third over, with the score at 0 for 65, a rash shot from Moss caught by the skipper sparked a sensational collapse.

"I didn't take a wicket in my first two overs but they were a bit edgy," Lawson said.

"Then next thing Eli caught the opener and it just continued to flow one after the other; duck, duck, duck."

>> Check out the complete scorecard on MyCricket

After nabbing the opener Lawson took a wicket with the next ball, rattling the stumps of Duncan Fischer (0), but seemingly missed his chance on a hat-trick when Dylan Clark negated the third ball.

However, in his very next over Lawson had Clark (2) caught by Ethan Munro, then bowled Cooper Many (0) and Robert Cameron (0) to complete his first hat-trick.

"The pitch was keeping a bit low, I was just trying to bowl good lengths, putting the ball full outside off stump and getting a bit of turn and a bit of skid," Lawson said.

He then bowled two wicketless overs without a wicket, during which time Fahey denied Lawson's chance at a perfect ten wickets with the dismissal of Hayden Moss (2).

Lawson then had Simpson adjudged lbw with the last ball of his seventh over. He bowled Alyssa Luland (0) with the first ball of his eighth over, then Talon Anderson (0) with the second and had Corey Lewis (0) caught by Alex Bertus off the third to end the innings with a double-hat-trick.

Coutts Crossing Under-16 player Nick Lawson took 9 for 14 including two hat-tricks in the All River Colts semi-final match against Harwood on Friday, 10th March, 2017.

"Taking one wicket is good enough most days so taking nine was just great," said Lawson, who is most noted for his batting abilities. "Taking the hat-trick and then a double hat-trick was pretty awesome."

Harwood was dismissed for 82.

But the Coutts Crossing run chase was far from a formality, soon in trouble at 4 for 16. When the side had slumped to 7 for 48, Lawson (9no) again came to the rescue, joining Fahey (22no) at the crease to reach the required total and seal victory with three wickets in hand.

While Lawson enjoyed the highs of cricket in the Under-16 semi-final, he hit a low the next day for Coutts Crossing in the Clarence River Cricket Association 2nd Grade minor semi-final. The team spent 94.1 overs in the field on the adjacent McKittrick Park in the Clarence River as Tucabia-Copmanhurst racked up a total of 370 including a chanceless 164 from opener Brad Lloyd.

Lawson eventually dismissed Lloyd with his only wicket of the day, finishing with 1 for 41 off 14 overs, and the following day scored eight runs as Coutts managed just 126 to bow out of the 2016/17 competition.

"That is the game of cricket but," he said. "It takes some good days and some bad days."

Coutts Crossing meets Westlawn in the All River Colts Under-16 grand final at Lower Fisher Park.