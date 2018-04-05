Nicole flies high at spectacular opening

FLYING HIGH: Nicole Davies shows off the skydiver outfit she performed in at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

SHE was dressed as a skydiver for the Commonwealth Games opening, and it's fair to say Nicole Davies is still flying from the experience.

Nicole, who works with Ashley Albert Performing Arts, was a dancer in the opening ceremony on Wednesday night. After months of rehearsal, she said it was amazing to watch it all come together.

"I heard about the auditions late last year, got selected for an audition in December,” she said.

"We started rehearsals at the start of February, doing two rehearsals a week for four hours each.

"We'd often finish late and get home at 2am.”

Nicole had previously been a student of Ashley Albert for the past six years, and her role was in the skydivers' scene, just after the athletes walked in, and the costumes blended in cleverly to create the illusion of flight.

"Our legs and shoes were the same colours as the seats and, when you moved your arms forward, the fake legs on the costume came up,” she said.

"Because we were on late, there was a lot of waiting, but it was great to see all the other groups and how it all came together. I've never been in a show that big before.”

Travelling back to Grafton yesterday, Nicole said she was keen to catch a look at the replay and find herself in the performance.

"I'm really excited to see what it looked like,” she said.