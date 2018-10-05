Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Picture: Getty
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Picture: Getty
Celebrity

Nic, Keith sell home for $3.8m

by Staff writers
5th Oct 2018 5:32 AM

NICOLE Kidman and Keith Urban have finally sold their Tennessee property after almost two years on the market.

The couple, who are both 51, bought the 472 square-metre property in Franklin, Tennessee for $US2.45 million in 2007 and just sold it for $US2.75 million ($A3.8 million).

 

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. Picture: French King Properties
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. Picture: French King Properties

 

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties

 

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties

The couple had originally asked for $US3.45 million when they listed in March last year.

The home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half bathrooms, all situation on a beautiful property of rolling hills and thick forest.

 

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties

 

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties

The rustic exterior is contrasted with a modern interior, which boasts its own private gym and a loft-style bedroom for guests.

There is also an attached cottage for staff or guests.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties

The Hollywood pair own another Nashville home just 25km away, much bigger at 1100 square metres sat on 14 hectares with a massive swimming pool and tennis court.

They also have a number of properties around Sydney and a $US4.7 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties

Related Items

editors picks keith urban nicole kidman property real estate tennessee

Top Stories

    Oh baby! How Clarence women are growing our population

    premium_icon Oh baby! How Clarence women are growing our population

    News Our birthrate is declining but regional women still hold Australia's future in their wombs

    HSC proves no drama for Maclean's talented performer

    premium_icon HSC proves no drama for Maclean's talented performer

    Education Saskia Ramsey set to be in showcase for best HSC Drama performances

    New signs urge drivers to 'merge like a zip'

    New signs urge drivers to 'merge like a zip'

    News Motorists are to benefit from a trial of new merging signs

    Lamb attacked in James Creek

    premium_icon Lamb attacked in James Creek

    News String of wild dog attacks on James Creek property

    Local Partners