Nicole Kidman’s new film labelled a dud after US opening

Nicole Kidman's new film The Goldfinch is tipped to become one of cinema's biggest ever bombs, grossing just $3.7 million at the US box office in its opening weekend despite a budget of more than $58 million.

Also starring Hollywood's Ansel Elgort, Sarah Paulson and Luke Wilson, the movie is an adaptation of Donna Tartt's Pulitzer-winning novel and was initially expected to be a success.

Receiving mixed to negative reviews after having its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this month, The Goldfinch has largely been panned by critics.

On industry review site Rotten Tomatoes it holds an approval rating of just 26 per cent, with an average rating of 4.48 out 10.

The site's critical consensus reads: "Beautifully filmed yet mostly inert, The Goldfinch mishandles its source material, flattening a complex narrative into a largely uninvolving disappointment."

Nicole Kidman and Ansel Elgort in The Goldfinch. Picture: Nicole Rivelli/Warner Bros Pictures/AP

Peter Travers from Rolling Stone gave The Goldfinch one star out of five and dubbed the film "a cinematic assault on Donna Tartt's Pulitzer Prize winner".

"The only achievement in transferring The Goldfinch from page to screen is that it's a botch job for the ages," he wrote in his review.

"To the list of great books mangled by Hollywood, add The Goldfinch. This cinematic assault on Donna Tartt's Pulitzer Prize winner misuses gifted actors (Kidman, Elgort, Paulson) to reduce the book to truncated rubble and create a botch job for the ages."

Nicole Kidman in The Goldfinch. Picture: Macall Polayi/Warner Bros/AP

It's the sixth worst US opening for a film shown between 2,500 and 3,000 screens since records began in 1982.

The film stars Elgort as Theo, a young man with a troubled childhood who ends up in the business of art forgery after the untimely death of his mother.

Kidman plays Samantha Barbour, the mother of Theo's estranged friend Andy, who fosters Theo.

Distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, the film will open in Australia tomorrow.