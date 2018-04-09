NiE: Debating the topic hot off the press

EACH year Clarence Valley schools are challenged to produce their own School Newspaper page as part of our Newspapers in Education program. DEX editor Bill North will cast his eye over every entry to award high school and primary school winners for Best Story, Best Photograph and Best Newspaper of 2018.

EXCITED nerves and knotted stomachs, were upon the seven Palmers Island Public School students who travelled to Alstonville on February 27 for the debating workshop led by some experts from Sydney.

The day aimed to prepare students for the upcoming Premier's Debating Challenge which will take place around the North Coast region during Terms 2 and 3.

Students were guided through the steps for great debating, and then had time to practise their newfound skills in a mock debate while being supported by the visiting experts.

Nya, Lincoln, Tui, Arlia, Delila, Zoe, Blaze and James will represent Palmers Island Public School in the upcoming debating challenge with pride as they continue to sharpen their argumentative skills.\

Palmers Island Students practice their skills. Left to right: Amelia Johnson, Taneka Randall-Honeysett, Luke McIntyre, Blaze Armstrong-Meyer, Tui Simpson, Arlia Long, Zoe Fantini, James Hutchinson, Delila Andrzejewski, Nya Andrzejewski. contributed

Palmers Island students 'looking after the hearts of every Australian'

STUDENTS from Palmers Island are jumping for heart health by participating in the Heart Foundation's Jump Rope for Heart program and the fight against heart disease.

Palmers Island Public School has joined hundreds of schools across the country for Jump Rope for Heart, the largest and most recognised fundraising program for young people in Australia that encourages boys and girls to get active in a fun, rewarding and heart healthy way.

National Heart Foundation CEO, Adjunct Professor John Kelly AM congratulated the students of Palmers Island Public School for showing just how big their hearts are.

"Not only are the students from Palmers Island Public School looking after their own hearts by skipping and being active, they are also looking after the hearts of every Australian by raising funds to help the Heart Foundation continue its life-saving work," said Prof. Kelly.

"By getting their hearts pumping through the Jump Rope for Heart program, the students and their families learn the importance of keeping their hearts healthy through regular physical activity and eating a healthy diet."

Ms Roberts said the whole school was jumping with excitement in anticipation of the "Jump Off" to take place on Friday April 13.

"We are so proud of their fundraising efforts that will help the Heart Foundation fight heart disease," said Ms Hardaker. "This is the first time in seven years that the school has participated in the program and we are hopeful to raise $800 for the Heart Foundation," she said

"Jump Rope for Heart teaches the students that being active is fun and they will hopefully keep these healthy habits with them for life and inspire others to join them in their heart-healthy lifestyle."

More than eight million school children and 95 per cent of all Australian schools have taken part in the Heart Foundation Jump Rope for Heart program since it started in 1983.

For more information on Jump Rope for Heart, visit www.jumprope.org.au

Whole School Harmony Day celebrations. contributed

Harmonising together in orange

By Arlia

PALMERS Island School was flooded with orange on Thursday March 22, as the students wore orange clothes to celebrate Harmony Day. Orange is Harmony Day's official colour as it represents social communication, freedom of ideas and mutual respect.

On the day, children participated in activities inspired from around the world and their own backyard, such as chairball from Thailand, Vietnamese rice paper rolls, and Aboriginal dot paintings.

The students participated in discussions about kindness, understanding and valuing each other's differences while learning in fun ways.

It was a great day learning and understanding that everyone belongs in our world. The students also managed to raise $38 for Stewart House.