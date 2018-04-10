NiE: Pacific Valley putting things in perspective

EACH year Clarence Valley schools are challenged to produce their own School Newspaper page as part of our Newspapers in Education program. DEX editor Bill North will cast his eye over every entry to award high school and primary school winners for Best Story, Best Photograph and Best Newspaper of 2018.

THE Valley Hope students have been learning to draw in perspective. Travis was awarded the weekly art prize for his self portrait and Liam for his Field of Poppies painting.

During Term 1 one of our students worked towards writing persuasive texts. Here is a piece that Travis wrote:

Valley Hope School is the coolest school in the Clarence Valley.

Why would you want to go anywhere else? The classroom desks are awesome. The school work is funny. I can run around at lunch time and do things to help people.

Valley Hope School is the coolest school in the Clarence Valley because it has cool desks that are curvy like a snake. We have rocking chairs to sit on that can rock without distracting the teacher and don't hurt ourselves. We have giant bean bags to lay on when we do quiet reading.

Valley Hope School is the best school in the Clarence Valley because we have fun ways to do our work. I do work on the iPad and play study ladder. Silly sentences make me funny. Ten minute maths is fun to do because it helps me learn.

Valley Hope School is the best school in the Clarence Valley because we get free choice to draw cars and choose superhero books to read. We get time to run around and play soccer. I play with my friends and we have a good time. We get to help wash the bus.

Valley Hope School is the coolest school in the Clarence Valley. It makes learning fun, we have cool furniture and we get free time to draw cars.

Written by Travis - Valley Hope School

Senior School art p rojects.

Seniors sculpt away

By Katie Roan, Year 12

IN ART this year, we have just completed our contrast and harmonising HSC unit. To complete this unit we had to make three prototypes of sculptures, take a digital photograph, alter the photograph that was taken and then create a charcoal and pastel image based on that photograph. This was done to demonstrate our understanding of harmony and contrast as a concept and how we could connect it with the harmony and contrast within our school environment.

Firstly, with the knowledge we had, we created two major sculptures that were in line with the harmony and contrast of the school environment around us. After we completed the sculptures we had to take a digital photograph of them within the school environment that we had intended them to be placed. The photographs we had taken were then digitally altered as another element and grouped together with the other artworks so that the overall concept of harmony and contrast was communicated in the varying mediums used. The final aspect of this unit was to create a charcoal and a pastel designs based off the photographs we had taken.

By creating artworks in a variety of different mediums we were able to demonstrate our knowledge about what we had learnt while studying this unit.

Matilda competed at CSSA swimming. MEGASHOTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Swimming success

PACIFIC Valley Christian School has had an eventful start to 2018. This has included a number of our students travelling down to Sydney for both CSSA and CIS swimming competitions. We have interviewed two of our students about their experiences in Sydney.

Matilda - Competitor in the CSSA swimming carnival in Sydney

What year are you in?

Mr. Brown's Year 3 class.

How long have you been swimming for?

1.5 years.

Who did you travel down to Sydney with?

My whole family, except for my two older brothers.

What events did you go to Sydney for?

I made into 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke. I came sixth in both races.

What's your favourite thing about swimming?

Getting into the water because it feels so cool and I just love being in the water.

Do you have a favourite sports person?

Me

Do you want to go to the Olympics one day?

Yes! Probably in breaststroke because I enjoy breaststroke.

Toby compted at CIS state swimming carnival.

Toby Campbell - Competitor in the CIS state swimming carnival in Sydney

What year are you in?

Year 9.

How long have you been swimming for?

Three years.

Who did you travel down to Sydney with?

Myself and had to travel on the trains.

What events did you go to Sydney for?

I made it for 100m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, 100m butterfly, 200m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 200 butterfly, 200m Individual medley, 50m freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke. Was close to top three but boarding school students were very competitive, especially Knox Grammar, but I had fun.

What's your favourite thing about swimming?

I really enjoy going to the carnivals. I'm with the Lismore Workers swim club and I enjoy being a part of that group.

Do you have a favourite sports person?

Kyle Chalmers, freestyle swimmer for the Australia Olympic Team. I watched him in the Commonwealth Games and he was behind for the first 50m but then came up in the last 50m to win most of his heats. It's cool cause he has a heart problem that means he has to take a breathe every second stroke instead of only a few times during the race.

Do you want to go to the Olympics one day?

Yes! I would like to compete in the 100 and 200m butterfly and also the 200m freestyle.

Junior School pop art.

Stage 3 climbing the heights

Kid, you'll move mountains! You're off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so... get on your way! - Dr. Seuss

WHAT a mighty group of mountain movers we have in Stage 3!

They each have their own mountains to climb - some larger than others - but they are conquering them all with admirable courage. We are extremely proud of what they have accomplished as individuals and together as a year group so far.

This term has been full of interesting topics, exciting experiments, and creative endeavours. There has been so much to do, so please let me share a few.

Firstly, did you know yeast is a fungus? We have been exploring micro-organisms and the students have completed a series of experiments to investigate the best conditions for yeast to grow. This week the students baked their own bread. It was both educational and delicious. We may even have some future bakers in Stage 3. Yum!

In Visual Arts this term, the students have been creating their own Pop Art. The class explored popular culture and why artists such as Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein were inspired to create art about celebrities and soup cans. The kids were shocked to hear that one of Lichtenstein's works sold for $45 million!

For our own artworks we were inspired by comic books and their use of onomatopoeia (words that are sounds). The students used oil pastels, newspaper, and coloured paper to create their artworks. The finished works are so incredibly energetic and colourful - they just POP right off the page!

Finally, in our literacy sessions we have been learning about persuasive texts, and everyone has been producing wonderful work. It won't be long until they start utilising what they have learnt in the classroom at home, presenting their arguments for more dessert and later bedtimes.

It has truly been an incredible start to the year. Let's go forward, and conquer our mountains and achieve new heights together!