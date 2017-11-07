Niemiec hat-trick not enough to help Harwood

RIPPER SPELL: Harwood seamer Mitch Niemiec claimed a hat-trick but it wasn't enough to overcome Wanderers at Barry Watts Oval.

LCCA CRICKET: A first innings hat-trick to young quick Mitch Niemic was not enough to get Harwood across the line against a weakened Wanderers outfit.

While they were bowled out for 97 off only half their allotted overs, the Wanderers bowling attack stood up to deliver their side a 15-run victory. But it was not without a starring performance from Niemic.

It was a valiant effort from the young quick who had to bounce back after copping an earlier pasting from Wanderers openers Todd Peterie (33) and Jack Plater (20) as the pair got off to a flier at Barry Watts Oval.

"They were about 0-57 off the first five overs, they got away to a really quick start,” Harwood captain Dane Mitchell said.

"Our young blokes really copped a pasting at the start of the innings but they showed some serious ticker to come back firing.”

Niemic went on a tear through the Wanderers' middle order as he finished the innings with handy figures of 4 for 41 off 8.

Peter Timms also supported with the cherry, cleaning up the tail just after the 20-over drinks break.

But it was all to no avail with the Harwood side falling victim to the pace of Nathan Anderson (3 for 10 off 6) and Wanderers captain Joel Peterie (4 for 11 off 7).

Mitchell said it was a case of his batsmen not putting enough value on their wickets.

"The reality is we have just been throwing our wickets away,” he said. "Our batsmen did not back up the great effort in the field.

"I think some of the more senior players around the squad need to step up and score some runs.

"We need to take a leaf out of (Harwood Premier League captain) Nathan Ensbey's book and bore the bowlers to death before taking advantage.”

Middle order batsman Zac McMahon (25) made a minor fist of the challenge but it was to no avail as Harwood fell short in the 33rd over.

In other LCCA first grade action, Lawrence forfeited to Maclean United at Yamba.