‘Night beautiful’: Mum accused of trying to kill daughter

A MUM accused of trying to murder her four-year-old daughter has been sentenced for breaching her bail conditions by spending time with the girl.

The mother-of-three, aged 45, cannot be identified to protect her alleged victim.

Court documents revealed that police alleged the woman placed her daughter inside her car in the garage of a Mudjimba home, placed a towel under the door at the entrance of the garage and left the car running on July 26 last year.

It is also alleged the woman sent a text to her sister which said "(The child) is nearly gone and me too … gasing our selves (sic)" before a second message was sent saying "Good night beautiful".

In August last year, Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard the defendant and her child were found unconscious in the running car after she left a note.

Both the defendant and the daughter woke and suffered "no ill-effect".

The woman is charged with attempt to murder - domestic violence offence and her bail conditions state she must not contact or communicate with her daughter and must not drink alcohol.

At Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday she pleaded guilty to breaching those conditions.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said the four-year-old was staying with the woman's parents, her grandparents, on December 21 last year.

A text message was sent to the four-year-old's father stating the girl had been dropped at her mum's house and the mum was "blind drunk".

The court heard the girl told her father "Nanny and grandad took me to mummy's house and I slept at mummy's house and mummy's new boyfriend smokes".

The girl relayed the same information to police when she was interviewed.

Police attended the woman's house on January 18 and asked her to provide a specimen of breath.

She returned a positive reading and blew 0.17 per cent breath alcohol concentration at the Maroochydore Watch House.

Police attended her home again on January 21 when she returned a positive breath test.

Defence Lawyer Noel Woodall said the woman had undergone "a significant amount of stress" due to the matters which evolved from mental health issues.

He highlighted the woman had no criminal history and submitted that the recording of a conviction could impact her future employment.

" … her parents brought her daughter to her because the daughter had become extremely distressed," Mr Woodall said.

"The parents, thinking they were doing the right thing, brought her daughter over to visit with her so that she could spend time with her mother in the company of other people.

"The little girl was returned by my client after she had spent a little bit of time with her overnight."

Magistrate Rod Madsen fined the woman $400 for each offence of breaching bail where she returned a positive breath test.

She was fined $1000 for communicating with her daughter.

The convictions were not recorded.

In August last year, Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said the evidence against the woman was strong and she would likely spend time in custody if found guilty.

But he said the matter could take up to two years to reach the Supreme Court, and the defendant risked too much time behind bars even if convicted.

Mr Madsen did not revoke the woman's bail.

Her attempt to murder charge has been adjourned to April 3.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.