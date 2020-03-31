Menu
The new Grafton bridge by night.
Night closures for new bridge for finishing touches

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
31st Mar 2020 12:00 AM
THE NEW Grafton bridge crossing has been a major success story after its opening in December last year.

Now it just needs a few finishing touches.

There will be changed traffic conditions over two nights this week on the new Grafton bridge to allow completion work to be carried out on the new Pound Street rail bridge, with the bridge closing for two nights this week.

The new Grafton bridge will be closed between 7pm and 6am on Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 April, from the intersection of Pound and Clarence streets in Grafton and the Through Street roundabout in South Grafton, weather permitting. If work is delayed it will be carried out on the following nights.

Detour arrangements for new bridge night closure
Detour arrangements for new bridge night closure

The section of Clarence Street between Craig and Bacon streets and the section of Pound Street between Villiers and Clarence streets will also be temporarily closed to through traffic during this time. Residential access will still be permitted.

Drivers will be detoured via the original Grafton Bridge during the closure.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Grafton Daily Examiner

