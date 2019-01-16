Night cricket action returns to McKittrick Park

CALL: Brayden Pardoe has been named for Clarence Valley Pest Control Tucabia Copmanhurst for their clash against Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn.

NIGHT CRICKET: The Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket competition will return to the field tonight, with Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn to face Clarence Valley Pest Control Tucabia Copmanhurst at McKittrick Park.

Unbeaten in their two games of the 2018-19 season, Tucabia Copmanhurst captain Brad Chard said they would be hoping to add to their tally tonight.

"We've had a good start to the competition this season so if we can keep that going it'd be good,” he said.

"We always go out and play to win so that's what we're aiming for but the good thing about the night cricket competition is that it's good fun regardless and it gives a few different players at the club a chance to have a game.”

After missing Tucabia Copmanhurst's first game of the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket competition, Chard received the call-up for their second match of the season, a 10-wicket win over Happy Smiles Easts.

Chard said he hoped to see the Tucabia Copmanhurst's batters find some form.

"Our drama this year in the (GDSC) Premier League has been scoring runs, so hopefully the chance to score some midweek runs will help us out,” he said.

With Westlawn just two points behind in fifth place on the competition ladder, Chard said a win would help consolidate Tucabia Copmanhurst's position on the ladder.

South Services are currently leading the night cricket competition, with three wins from their three matches this season.