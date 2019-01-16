Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CALL: Brayden Pardoe has been named for Clarence Valley Pest Control Tucabia Copmanhurst for their clash against Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn.
CALL: Brayden Pardoe has been named for Clarence Valley Pest Control Tucabia Copmanhurst for their clash against Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn. Matthew Elkerton
Cricket

Night cricket action returns to McKittrick Park

Jarrard Potter
by
16th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NIGHT CRICKET: The Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket competition will return to the field tonight, with Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn to face Clarence Valley Pest Control Tucabia Copmanhurst at McKittrick Park.

Unbeaten in their two games of the 2018-19 season, Tucabia Copmanhurst captain Brad Chard said they would be hoping to add to their tally tonight.

"We've had a good start to the competition this season so if we can keep that going it'd be good,” he said.

"We always go out and play to win so that's what we're aiming for but the good thing about the night cricket competition is that it's good fun regardless and it gives a few different players at the club a chance to have a game.”

After missing Tucabia Copmanhurst's first game of the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket competition, Chard received the call-up for their second match of the season, a 10-wicket win over Happy Smiles Easts.

Chard said he hoped to see the Tucabia Copmanhurst's batters find some form.

"Our drama this year in the (GDSC) Premier League has been scoring runs, so hopefully the chance to score some midweek runs will help us out,” he said.

With Westlawn just two points behind in fifth place on the competition ladder, Chard said a win would help consolidate Tucabia Copmanhurst's position on the ladder.

South Services are currently leading the night cricket competition, with three wins from their three matches this season.

cleavers mechanical night cricket cleavers night cricket night cricket tucabia copmanhurst westlawn
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    DASHCAM: High speed pursuit ends on a child's scooter

    premium_icon DASHCAM: High speed pursuit ends on a child's scooter

    Crime DRIVER who captured dashcam footage of a stolen vehicle turning towards oncoming traffic witnessed police pursuing the same vehicle 30 minutes later.

    Tributes begin to flow for ailing Brooms Head icon

    Tributes begin to flow for ailing Brooms Head icon

    News 'I am heartbroken for such a wonderful horse'

    Traffic delayed as workers clean up 500m oil spill

    premium_icon Traffic delayed as workers clean up 500m oil spill

    News An oil spill has caused traffic delays for highway traffic.

    He's back for another Shott

    premium_icon He's back for another Shott

    News Rob Oakeshott will contest the Federal seat of Cowper.