NIGHT CRICKET: Blissful Brothers bury hopeful Coutts

FORM: Brothers Beau Sevil (41) was influencial as he set the tempo in the win over Coutts Crossing at McKittrick Park last night. Photo: Matt Elkerton

CLEAVER’S NIGHT CRICKET: The Night Cricket defending premiers kept their unbeaten run alive in a tough battle with Coutts Crossing last night.

Coutts stepped up to bat first and looked likely to post another high score with Eli Fahey (61) adding a trademark knock to take his side to 5/134 after 20 overs.

Dylan Lucas (2 for 13 off 3) proved to be the most efficient in attack for Brothers but the Coutts middle order held strong to see out the innings with a reasonable total.

Brothers were quick off the mark during their time at the crease and openers Beau Sevil (41) and Jack Weatherstone (10) combined for a half ton before the Coutts attack started to find their feet.

Ben Shipman claimed the first scalp of Weatherstone before Brayden Cotten caught Sevil unawares for Bill North to take the catch behind the stumps.

Some crafty bowling from Caitlin Chevalley led to a disappointing total from Jake Kroehnert (3) but just when it looked like Coutts might be able to push Brothers to the end, Mick Summers (20) and Jamie Firth (31) brought their side home to a four wicket win.

The victory firmly places Brothers at the top of the table.