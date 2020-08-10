Menu
This is not the alleged weapon used, it is an example of a Japanese military Samurai sword World War II issue.
News

Night on the booze leads to Samurai sword attack

Jessica Lamb
10th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
A MAN allegedly used a Samurai sword to attack another man in the Tweed at the weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a night of drinking in Tweed Heads allegedly took a terrifying turn.

Police say a 46-year-old male was drinking alcohol with two other men at an address in Kennedy Dr, Tweed Heads on Saturday night.

The man left the house and a short time later, the two other men heard a noise outside.

When the two men went to investigate, they allegedly found the 46-year-old outside holding a large Samurai-style sword with a black handle.

Police allege man then struck one of the other two at least once in the left upper side of the right shoulder.

The man being attacked attempted to retreat as the sword-wielding man chased him around the property trying to strike him again, according to police.

A witness was able to take the sword off the man which started a wrestle between the men.

The alleged attacker left before police arrived.

Police say there were minor cuts and abrasions to the man's left arm.

The sword was seized and will undergo forensic testing.

Police are encouraging anyone who witnessed or knows anything about the incident to contact Tweed Heads Police.

Investigations are continuing.

Tweed Daily News

