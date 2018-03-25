Night Stalker: Why this repeat rapist stopped

The Night Stalker spent eight years terrorising women across southeast Queensland.

The Night Stalker spent eight years terrorising women across southeast Queensland.

THE man who spent eight years breaking into women's homes and raping them only stopped his rampage after he started caring for a man in a wheelchair.

Jason Juan Burr, 51, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to 20 charges, including 10 of rape.

Burr, dubbed the Night Stalker because of the nature of his attacks, was sentenced to 20 years jail and will not be eligible for parole until 2032.

NIGHT STALKER ARRESTED

Defence barrister Wayne Tolton told the court how Burr spent his life as a loner, always feeling out of place as the only Aboriginal in a predominantly white upbringing and environment.

He said it was not until Burr gained aged-care qualifications and answered a newspaper advertisement in early 2016 to care for a man named "Paul" that his life began to change.

Before starting work as a carer Burr was a loner who always felt out of place.

"He felt he had done wrong in the community and wanted to give back," Mr Tolton said.

"He became close to Paul. Seeing this man in a wheelchair, living his life, gave him hope and made him feel good about himself."

Mr Tolton said Burr had no recollection of the attacks but had "flashbacks".

Before Burr's foray as a carer he spent most of his life unemployed and was expelled from a Brisbane school when he was in Year 9 after making complaints of sexual abuse.

PSYCHOLOGIST FEARS RAPES COULD TURN TO MURDER

He spent a lot of his life self medicating with a cocktail of drugs and alcohol.

The attacks were escalating until he gained work for Paul. His final attack was in Southport on Valentine's Day 2016.

Burr broke into the home of a woman in her 30s through the window and assaulted her.

The court heard it was likely Burr spent time watching his would-be victims so he could be sure he caught them when they were on their own.

Burr attacked four women in their homes over and eight year period.

In January 2016, a Sunnybank woman woke to find Burr's hands around her neck. The attack resulted in two charges of rape.

At Springwood in November 2015, he broke into the home of a woman in her 60s and threatened to rape her. He fled through a screen door after she threatened him with a knife.

The earliest attack was at Coombabah in October 2008 when he broke into the home of a woman and sexually assaulted her.

In May 2016 at Elanora, a woman saw Burr outside her home, masturbating.

Police who searched the area found a pair of Bonds underwear they were able to link to Burr.

The court heard police were stumped about the string of home invasions until Burr inappropriately touched the 13-year-old daughter of a family friend.

Crown prosecutor Clayton Wallis said police investigating this incident snared DNA from Burr.

"His DNA was taken and put into the system and it lit up like a Christmas tree," he said.

DNA helped police catch Burr after no leads for eight years.

Mr Wallis said all of the home invasions had been violent and Burr had taken steps to conceal his identity, including wearing gloves and using condoms.

In one case Burr disconnected the internet when he broke into the woman's home and in another he took the woman's mobile phone.

The court heard one woman pretended to be asleep until the brutal attack was over, but Burr continued his assault despite knowing she was asleep or unconscious.

Mr Wallis pushed for Burr to be sent to prison for life while Mr Tolton wanted a 15-year sentence.

Judge Julie Dick said he would consider only 20 years and above.

"It's every woman's worst nightmare," she said.

Ms Dick described the attacks as "brazen" and "abhorrent".

She also rejected the idea that Burr had no recollection of the events due to his attempts to conceal his identify.

Ms Dick said it was important to note that Burr had spared the women from having to testify before the court.