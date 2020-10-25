Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to help look for a missing swimmer at a Byron Bay beach early this morning.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to help look for a missing swimmer at a Byron Bay beach early this morning.
News

Night vision goggles used in search for swimmer

Liana Boss
25th Oct 2020 10:07 AM | Updated: 5:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERE was a positive outcome after emergency services were called to locate a swimmer suspected missing from a Byron Shire beach early this morning.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance, at the request of police, to the scene in response to reports a 24-year-old man had not exited the water about 1am.

He had been swimming with a group in the vicinity of Belongil Beach.

The man's personal belongings and clothing were still on the beach when he was reported missing.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew searched the waters offshore from Belongil, using night vision goggles and assisted by a Surf Life Saving Far North Coast team.

After they had been searching for an hour and a half, police found the man, who was safe and well at a private home in Byron Bay.

editors picks missing swimmer northern rivers rescue surf life saving far north coast tweed byron police district westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trail rider with serious injuries rescued by chopper crew

        Premium Content Trail rider with serious injuries rescued by chopper crew

        News A 41-year-old trail rider has been flown to hospital with serious leg injuries after falling off his bike in Nymboida National Park.

        GALLERY: All the action from Jaca Basketball 2020

        Premium Content GALLERY: All the action from Jaca Basketball 2020

        Basketball COVID-19 might have hampered a few rounds, but there was still plenty to...

        THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: What’s got the Clarence talking?

        Premium Content THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: What’s got the Clarence talking?

        Opinion From helpful pharmacists to low life vandals, see what got people talking in the...

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Law strengthened by Kindness

        Premium Content SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Law strengthened by Kindness

        Opinion A breakdown of love and trust follows as negativity takes hold. And, unless...