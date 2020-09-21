Night work to take place this week for Grafton rail bridge

Roadworks will be taking place in Grafton this week.

Roadworks will be taking place in Grafton this week.

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions this week at various locations across Grafton as inspections are undertaken for a rail bridge over Clarence, Prince, Pound, Charles and Viaduct streets.

To minimise impact to motorists the work will be carried out at night from 9pm to 3am Wednesday to Saturday September 23-26, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of will be in place for the safety of workers and road users. Some lane closures will be in place in the area of work.

A detour will be in place for the Ryan St viaduct via the Gwydir Highway (Charles St) as inspections are being done for the rail bridge over Clarence, Prince, Pound, Charles and Ryan streets.

A detour will be in place for the Ryan Street viaduct via the Gwydir Highway (Charles St). Motorists using this route should allow extra travel time.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks road users for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.