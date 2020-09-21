Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Roadworks will be taking place in Grafton this week.
Roadworks will be taking place in Grafton this week.
News

Night work to take place this week for Grafton rail bridge

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
21st Sep 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions this week at various locations across Grafton as inspections are undertaken for a rail bridge over Clarence, Prince, Pound, Charles and Viaduct streets.

To minimise impact to motorists the work will be carried out at night from 9pm to 3am Wednesday to Saturday September 23-26, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of will be in place for the safety of workers and road users. Some lane closures will be in place in the area of work.

A detour will be in place for the Ryan St viaduct via the Gwydir Highway (Charles St) as inspections are being done for the rail bridge over Clarence, Prince, Pound, Charles and Ryan streets.
A detour will be in place for the Ryan St viaduct via the Gwydir Highway (Charles St) as inspections are being done for the rail bridge over Clarence, Prince, Pound, Charles and Ryan streets.

A detour will be in place for the Ryan Street viaduct via the Gwydir Highway (Charles St). Motorists using this route should allow extra travel time.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks road users for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

changed traffic conditions rail bridge roadworks transport for nsw
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police reveal latest on knife-wielding man

        Premium Content Police reveal latest on knife-wielding man

        Crime Police reveal the latest development on Sunday's incident which saw a man allegedly making threats toward authorities

        TV Superstar to reveal Jacaranda drawing award online

        Premium Content TV Superstar to reveal Jacaranda drawing award online

        News He’s been a mainstay of Australian television for 20 years, and now he’s ready for...

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Do you copy?

        Premium Content SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Do you copy?

        Religion & Spirituality ‘If we try to take shortcuts, we compromise our connections and negate our capacity...

        SPORTS ROUND UP: FNC rugby union finalists decided

        Premium Content SPORTS ROUND UP: FNC rugby union finalists decided

        Sport Catch up with all the latest results in sport from around the Clarence Valley