Night work to help get new Pacific Highway sections open

NIGHT work is being carried out on the $830 million Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads Pacific Highway upgrade this week.

Last week it was revealed the full 19-kilometre dual carriageway upgrade, including the construction of 16 new bridges and a bypass around Macksville, would not be completed by Christmas as planned when work started on the project four years ago.

However, the Federal Coalition gave assurances the Macksville bypass would be opened to holiday traffic in time for the Christmas holidays, but dual carriageway would not be opened at the Warrell Creek end of the project.

This week, Roads and Maritime Services has advised motorists that night work will be undertaken at Warell Creek.

"Roads and Maritime Services will carry out work which involves resurfacing the highway at a number of locations between Upper Warrell Creek and Williamson Creek," an RMS spokesperson said.

"Work will take place from Sunday between 7pm and 6am and is expected to be completed in four nights, weather permitting."

Changed traffic conditions including temporary lane closures and reduced speed limits will be in place on the Pacific Highway for the safety of workers and the community.

Motorists are advised to plan their journey and allow extra travel time, as delays of up to five minutes may be experienced during work hours.

Acciona Infrastructure as part of the Pacifico Joint Venture, is responsible for the design and construction of a $550 million upgrade.

The new Macksville Bridge should carry traffic at Christmas the Federal Government indicated last week. Trevor Veale

Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads Pacific Highway Upgrade