Nine junior Grafton hockey stars earn state selection

Former NSW under-15 captain Tyler Gaddes (right) celebrates with teammate and fellow Grafton representative Rhys Cropper (left). The pair are among nine Graftonites selected in NSW state teams. Photo: Click InFocus

HOCKEY :Grafton’s hockey nursery has paid dividends once again with as many as nine juniors picked in New South Wales state hockey sides.

Ashleigh Ensbey, Tyler Gaddes, Rhys Cropper and Jake Lambeth have been selected once again to represent under-18 sides.

Ashleigh Ensbey of Sailors Roches Hotel (left) has been selected in yet another state team. Photo: Chris Blanchard

McKenna Ensbey, Breah Fisher, Martina Williams and Josh Perry will all don the iconic NSW blue in the under-15s and Keaton Stutt has been picked for the NSW Blues.

Trials took place in Wollongong after being rescheduled due to wet conditions at Runaway Creek, and our Clarence Valley stars impressed to earn their places in their respective squads.

Grafton Hockey Association has often had a strong presence in the NSW state junior sides and this new crop of stars will be looking to work their way up to Australian selection in the future.