Nine to take on Winx in Turnbull

Winx will face nine rivals in Turnbull Stakes. Picture: AAP

SUPERSTAR Winx will face nine rivals when she lines up in Saturday's Turnbull Stakes (2000m) at Flemington as she attempts to stretch her winning sequence to an unprecedented 28 wins.

The world's highest rated horse has drawn barrier eight in the 10-horse field.

It will be only her second start at Flemington with her only appearance in last year's Turnbull Stakes, which she won by six-and-a-half lengths.

On that occasion she defeated Ventura Storm, who will again line-up against her.

Waller will also have her stablemate Youngstar, who won the Queensland Oaks, start in the race.

Winx romps to victory in last year’s Turnbull Stakes. Picture: AAP

Darren Weir's promising stayer Kings Will Dream, who is favourite for the Caulfield Cup, will also take her on and he has drawn barrier one.

Craig Williams, who is booked to ride Kings Will Dream in the Caulfield Cup, will jump aboard him for the first time.

Caulfield trainer Mick Price will back up Grunt, six days after he failed in the Underwood Stakes.

Grunt's two biggest wins, the Australian Guineas and the Makybe Diva Stakes, have both been at Flemington.

Price also will be represented by Mighty Boss.