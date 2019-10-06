Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St George legend Eddie Lumsden (front row, middle) has passed away.
St George legend Eddie Lumsden (front row, middle) has passed away.
Rugby League

Nine-time premiership winner Lumsden dies

6th Oct 2019 12:59 PM

St George and rugby league icon Eddie Lumsden has passed away at the age of 83.

Lumsden died at 6am on Sunday morning, with the Kurri Kurri product leaving behind a reputation as one of the game's most respected players.

The freakish try-scoring winger won nine premierships with St George in a decade long career from 1957-66.

 

 

Lumsden tallied a remarkable 137 tries in 162 matches, placing him 25th on the all-time scorer's list with a vastly superior strike-rate to many of the players above him.

Lumsden notched 19 games for New South Wales and 15 for Australia, crossing for 18 tries.

Incredibly, Lumsden scored two grand final hat-tricks in 1959 and 1961.

More Stories

Show More
eddie lumsden rugby league st george
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    What's open this Labour Day holiday

    premium_icon What's open this Labour Day holiday

    News Desperately need a coffee? Or perhaps a feed? Here's what's open in the Clarence Valley during the Labour Day holiday.

    Superman II a flop at this year's Bridge to Brushgrove

    premium_icon Superman II a flop at this year's Bridge to Brushgrove

    Breaking Race favourite bows out early in big ski boat race.

    Warning to boaters: Don't be complacent

    premium_icon Warning to boaters: Don't be complacent

    News "Boating is not without risks and any life lost ... is one too many"

    300+ PICS: Our best photos from 2019 for every Group 2 club

    premium_icon 300+ PICS: Our best photos from 2019 for every Group 2 club

    News CHECK out our huge gallery for every Group 2 club.