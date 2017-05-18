Nine years of service to come to an end

MOVING ON: Maclean Salvation Army envoy Vicki Graham is preparing to step down from her role and move into retirement.

VICKI Graham knew she would one day live in the Clarence Valley, even before she knew she was being posted to Maclean's Salvation Army branch.

Now the Kempsey native plans to retire here too.

Speaking to The Daily Examiner yesterday, Mrs Graham said she was excited about spending more time with her husband at their house at Kangaroo Creek, which they bought after seven years working as rural chaplains based in Bourke, in far-west Northern NSW.

"For years we travelled visiting farmers' properties; for drought, and then a couple of years of floods and fires,” she said.

"We were doing mostly pastoral care, but also supporting them in community events, court support, minding properties while people had a little break and helping them on properties.”

At Maclean, Mrs Graham oversaw a number of operations, both in the church and the organisation's second-hand shop, and is this year leading her last Red Shield Appeal campaign, which will culminate in door-knocking at the end of this month.

"The local community has been very welcoming and accepting,” she said.

"The corps have been very helpful and supportive of me retiring, but would rather I didn't.

"They're sad but understand I need to be with my husband in retirement.”

From July, the mother of seven and her husband, who retired from his role with the Salvos 18 months ago, will belong to the Grafton Salvation Army.

"I'm looking forward to spending some time with him on the property,” she said.

"A lot of our family are in the area so we wanted to be on the north coast and my husband loves this area, and he knows a few people in Grafton so I'll still be around in the Clarence Valley.

And while she is stepping down from her duties as an envoy, the 58-year-old still has at least eight years of service left to give the Salvation Army in another capacity.

"I'm sure they'll find a volunteer role for me somewhere.”