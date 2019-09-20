Ninth Chapter: 12 years, one album, three Dolphin noms

The Ninth Chapter, with local percussionist and vocalist Glen McClymont (right).

AFTER 12 years of bringing the funk as a live band, the Ninth Chapter thought it was about time to put out an album.

"At some point we thought we probably should do it so we could look back and say we were a band,” Ninth Chapter member Glen McClymont said.

"After 12 years, we managed to pull it off about a year ago.”

The band is a finalist in three categories at the Dolphin Awards that recognise the best in North Coast music.

Mr McClymont said the album was a wide-ranging walk through the genres they have explored during the years.

"It represents what we do,” he said. "We are quite eclectic in the genres, and we write what we feel - whether it's rock, funk or a groove, we just go for it.”

With several EPs and singles already recorded, the band had an extensive back catalogue of songs to choose from to fit the album and rebirthed many old songs as well as creating new music.

Nominated in the best blues, as well as funk, Mr McClymont said the recognition was testament to the depth they had tried to create.

Despite members coming from Kiama to Redcliffe, Mr McClymont said the band managed to get away at least one week a month to play live.

"We're representing those in the working band space. We're a live band essentially, and we must've been able to capture that in the album.

One festival they'll stop in at is the Jacaranda Festival, where they will play for the Jacaranda Ball.

He said they were keen to help organisers mix it up and take a risk with the event on October 25 in Market Square.

The Ninth Chapter joins six other Clarence Valley-based artists and bands nominated for awards.

The awards will be presented on October 14 in the Ballina RSL Club Auditorium.

