Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Nippers medal as FNC on finish on top of country clubs

BOARD BATTLE: Kalani Ives competing in the board race during the Surf Life Saving NSW Interbranch titles at Stockton Beach in Newcastle.
BOARD BATTLE: Kalani Ives competing in the board race during the Surf Life Saving NSW Interbranch titles at Stockton Beach in Newcastle. Surf Life Saving NSW
Matthew Elkerton
by

SURF LIFE SAVING: Yamba duo Kalani Ives and Ben Morris both medalled at the Surf Lifesaving NSW Interbranch Titles at the weekend as Far North Coast finished on top of all country branches.

Morris impressed with his speed and agility at Stockton Beach in Newcastle, as he out sprinted the competition to finish with a silver medal in the Under 12 beach flags.

It was a bittersweet moment for Ives, who battle her way through illness to clinch a bronze medal in the Under 13 ironwoman - an event she won gold in last year.

Ives came within inches of clinching the silver medal, and should be proud of her efforts also finishing fourth in the Under-13 female board race and sixth in the swim.

"She has been sick for about the past three weeks and has had no training leading into the championships,” mum Jasmin Ives said.

"That is the way it goes sometimes though, it's just onwards and upwards from here towards the State Championships in March.”

Also impressing for the Far North Coast team was fellow Yamba nipper Malik Elabbasi who finished 11th in the Youth Surf Race.

Meanwhile it was two of Minnie Water-Wooli's most promisign young nippers who produced top notch efforts across the weekend as Bessie Dungey finished 8th in U13 Female Surf Race and 9th in the boards and Morgen Parkin finished 8th in Youth Female Beach Sprint and 11th in the beach flags.

While Far North Coast finished on top of the country points table, they were fifth overall at the carnival, with Sydney Northern Beaches reclaiming the title from rivals Sydney.

Topics:  ben morris kalani ives nippers surf life saving yamba slsc

Grafton Daily Examiner
HSC students get results after the hard yards

HSC students get results after the hard yards

Students look to the future after receiving HSC marks yesterday

Hard work and faith leads Josh to big HSC result

St Andrews Christian School captain Joshua Rowe shwos off his HSC results in which he received four Band 6 results.

Degree at Sydney University a possibility for St Andrew's captain

Tyrepower Maclean best in the state

WINNERS: Mark Webb and Emma Thompson from Tyrepower Maclean collected the gong for Tyrepower Queensland Dealer of the Year for 2017.

Maclean Tyrepower now in the running for international award

Clarence Valley petrol

PHOTO OF THE DAY: John Ibbotson snapped this picture of a beautiful spider, which according to him was fortunately on the outside of his patio screen.

Friday's Clarence Valley petrol prices

Local Partners