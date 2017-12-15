Nippers medal as FNC on finish on top of country clubs

BOARD BATTLE: Kalani Ives competing in the board race during the Surf Life Saving NSW Interbranch titles at Stockton Beach in Newcastle.

SURF LIFE SAVING: Yamba duo Kalani Ives and Ben Morris both medalled at the Surf Lifesaving NSW Interbranch Titles at the weekend as Far North Coast finished on top of all country branches.

Morris impressed with his speed and agility at Stockton Beach in Newcastle, as he out sprinted the competition to finish with a silver medal in the Under 12 beach flags.

It was a bittersweet moment for Ives, who battle her way through illness to clinch a bronze medal in the Under 13 ironwoman - an event she won gold in last year.

Ives came within inches of clinching the silver medal, and should be proud of her efforts also finishing fourth in the Under-13 female board race and sixth in the swim.

"She has been sick for about the past three weeks and has had no training leading into the championships,” mum Jasmin Ives said.

"That is the way it goes sometimes though, it's just onwards and upwards from here towards the State Championships in March.”

Also impressing for the Far North Coast team was fellow Yamba nipper Malik Elabbasi who finished 11th in the Youth Surf Race.

Meanwhile it was two of Minnie Water-Wooli's most promisign young nippers who produced top notch efforts across the weekend as Bessie Dungey finished 8th in U13 Female Surf Race and 9th in the boards and Morgen Parkin finished 8th in Youth Female Beach Sprint and 11th in the beach flags.

While Far North Coast finished on top of the country points table, they were fifth overall at the carnival, with Sydney Northern Beaches reclaiming the title from rivals Sydney.