Sporty makeover for Nissan trio needing some sales love

NISSAN eyes sales boost with dressed up versions of popular SUVs and sporty coupe.

The Japanese maker is releasing N-Sport editions of the X-Trail and Pathfinder family SUVs and 370Z sports car.

The specials follow on from last year's sell-out Navara N-Sport edition. The brand's local boss Stephen Lester expects the new N-Sport editions to experience the same success as last year's variant.

Nissan is selling 600 examples of the X-Trail N-Sport which is based on the ST-L variant and is available in both two- and four-wheel drive.

Exterior touches include 18-inch black alloy wheels, black mirror caps, front and rear bumper finishes, side sills, roof rails and dark chrome grille.

The X-Trail N-Sport edition starts at $39,250 (before on-road costs) with the AWD version an extra $2000.

Black out: Nissan Pathfinder N-Sport features a range of black cosmetic details.

A flashier version of the seven-seat Pathfinder SUV is also available. Based on the ST-L grade the N-Sport features similar cosmetic touch-ups as the X-Trail and adds larger 20-inch alloy wheels.

The Pathfinder special edition is priced from $56,425.

Nissan has imported only 50 examples of the 370Z N-Sport. Prices start at $48,490 for the manual version and $50,990 when equipped with a self-shifting gearbox.

Seeing stripes: Nissan has added ‘sporty’ touches to 370Z coupe.

The sporty coupe scores a GT-inspired stripe down the middle of the car and along the sides, with the image makeover completed with 18-inch black alloy wheels and black side mirrors. Inside the 370Z features yellow highlights throughout.

All models go on sale August 1.