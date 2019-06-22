Menu
PAGES OF HISTORY: Clarence River Historical Society's The Daily Examiner exhibition coordinator Nita Child looks over the 160th anniversary paper.
PAGES OF HISTORY: Clarence River Historical Society's The Daily Examiner exhibition coordinator Nita Child looks over the 160th anniversary paper.
Nita travels back in time every day

Kathryn Lewis
22nd Jun 2019 10:00 AM
WHEN Nita Child opens The Daily Examiner each morning, the first thing she does is turn to page two.

Taking a look back 50 years every day in Backward Glances is incredibly important to the community, Mrs Child says.

"You look at that and think about where we are today.

"We get so many people who come in and want their birth notice or marriage announcement from Backward Glances."

The historian has spent more than 30 years dedicated to showcasing the history of the Clarence. Known for her encyclopaedic memory, she can take you back to any point in the Clarence Valley's long history without a second thought.

Her favourite memory after many years flicking through the pages was when Clarence River Historical Society member Tony Morley first dreamt up the section, which has remained a constant in an ever-changing medium.

Mrs Child and the Clarence River Historical Society team have been instrumental in bringing The Daily Examiner's 160th anniversary coverage this week and for digging up the past with an exhibition at Schaeffer House.

"It's been a lot of work, but it's nice to do these things so the public can see it and they can see what everyone at The Examiner does," she said.

