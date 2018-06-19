Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roger Federer.
Roger Federer.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

No. 1 again: Fed passes Nadal, extends stunning record

by AP
19th Jun 2018 2:47 PM

ROGER Federer is back at No. 1 in the ATP rankings, once again swapping spots with Rafael Nadal.

Federer's title at the grass-court tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, last week pushed him up from No. 2 when the ATP rankings were released on Tuesday (AEST). 

Nadal dropped down from No.1 after sitting out last week following his 11th French Open championship earlier in the month.

This is the fifth time the top ranking has changed hands between Federer and Nadal. That's the most switches at No. 1 in a single season since there were also five in 2003.

The record for most changes at No.1 is 10, set in 1983, when John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors and Ivan Lendl all spent time there.

This is Federer's record-extending 310th week at No. 1.

Related Items

atp tour rafael nadal roger federer tennis

Top Stories

    PHOTO GALLERY: Ulmarra truck crash and aftermath

    PHOTO GALLERY: Ulmarra truck crash and aftermath

    News PHOTOS have emerged of the moments after the truck crash at Ulmarra on Monday night

    • 19th Jun 2018 1:48 PM
    VIDEO: B-double truck hauled back onto its wheels

    VIDEO: B-double truck hauled back onto its wheels

    News Vision of truck rolled back onto wheels spectacular in itself

    CANSDELL: Time to get serious about highway blackspot

    premium_icon CANSDELL: Time to get serious about highway blackspot

    Politics Candidate calls for govt to do more to protect residents, motorists

    Stop and meet a real Aussie swagman

    Stop and meet a real Aussie swagman

    People and Places Aussie legend stops in to the Clarence Valley

    Local Partners