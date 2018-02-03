No Ambulance service in Iluka

Ann and John McLean present a petition with more than 11,000 signatures to member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis calling for an Iluka ambulance station, in 2017.

Ann and John McLean present a petition with more than 11,000 signatures to member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis calling for an Iluka ambulance station, in 2017. Adam Hourigan

NSW Ambulance and MP Christopher Gulaptis will be at Iluka markets to inform about the first responder volunteer positions, on Sunday.

Nearly two years ago, residents John and Ann Mclean created a petition to bring an ambulance service to the small town of Iluka.

The petition reached 10,000 signatures, the number required to reach Parliament.

"The Health Minister knocked back the petition in Parliament, said no to an ambulance service but offered a community responder,” Mrs Mclean said.

Recently, Mrs Mclean surveyed 100 residents who previously signed the petition, with only one resident saying they would consider the first responder.

"They painted a really nice picture on the first responder. I did the research and it's not going to be,” she said.

"The person can administer first aid but still has to call an ambulance.

"I have spoken to some people, they have said it's not all bed and roses; it can be quite traumatic.”