No appendix, no bother for Grafton's Ninja Warrior

NETBALL star Verity Charles has revealed she nearly missed out on her dream of appearing on Australian Ninja Warrior after undergoing an operation.

"I was unable to do much training beforehand because I was in hospital getting my appendix out. I literally just scraped in to make the show," she said.

"For the month before the show I did absolutely nothing to try and let the stitches heal."

The revelation makes her effort in the show, which aired on Tuesday night, all the more impressive. While Ms Charles missed out on finishing the course, she did manage to win where it counted.

She beat her husband.

"It is one of the best things I have done. I thoroughly enjoyed it," she said.

While her lack of preparation may have not been apparent to viewers, Ms Charles said she managed a session at the Perth Ninja Warrior Academy and the experience has left its mark.

"We had a couple of sessions early on but unfortunately the appendix decided to go on me. But it is something I really want to train for and is a new challenge now," she said.

"I think off season this year I will definitely be getting into the Ninja Academy."

In the Ninja Warrior arena Ms Charles became just the third competitor to make it to the "tuning forks" obstacle after a near miss on the "butterfly wall".

The championship winning netballer managed to cling onto the rope after initially sliding down, ensuring she won bragging rights over her husband, former rugby player Nathan Charles.