NO AWARDS: Focus shifts to resilience and recovery

When 'saving for a rainy day' became extremely relevant for all of us - a special COVID-19 update from the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards

THE Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards has shifted its focus in 2010 due to ongoing social gathering restrictions.

The future of the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards has been a matter for deep thought and discussion by its committee over the past few weeks, as it has been for the majority of businesses in the region; companies and individuals alike.

Rather than simply defer this year's program, the committee has decided to take a proactive approach to support local businesses within the Clarence Valley by inspiring resilience, guidance and support on business recovery over this challenging period.

The 2019 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards at the awards presentation and gala night held at Clarence River Jockey Club on Saturday, 3rd August, 2019. Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

"We have shifted our focus temporarily this year from 'Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards' to 'Clarence Valley Business Excellence'," CVBEA marketing manager Renee Murphy said.

"This removes the 'Award' submission component and the much looked-forward to gala style awards night and celebration, due to social gathering restrictions.

"Rather we will engage the community via our multiple media channels including The Daily Examiner, social media and radio with inspiration and motivation from our past Business Excellence winners and local business entrepreneurs.

"All of this is anchored by the backbone of Business Excellence - our dedicated and devoted sponsors."

Maclean Podiatry Centre won Business of the Year at the 2019 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards held at Clarence River Jockey Club on Saturday, 3rd August, 2019. Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

The CVBEA would like to assist local businesses prepare for a quick economic recovery after the inevitable peaking of this pandemic.

"While this pandemic may seem interminable, the crisis will end, and sooner than when first thought perhaps," CVBEA chairman Adam Gordon said.

"When it does, the Valley will emerge into a changed world. How we react, now and then, will shape our community for decades."

The 2019 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

The CVBEA has been considering how it help businesses be resilient in the new consumer environment, and prepare to take advantage of the rebounding economy when the crisis finally ends.

"We believe there is value in promoting business excellence in the Clarence Valley," Mr Gordon said.

"Businesses have to make sure they survive. Yet more than that, they need to do well in the current climate.

"Past winners can show other businesses the way to get things 'back to normal' and keep their feet on the ground over this period.

"Our message is clear and it is about being positive, and looking ahead to take advantage of the current situation.

"This will help our chambers of commerce by linking them to a message of Business Excellence, Resilience and Recovery. If businesses close, the chambers will not do well next year.

"It will also help the Clarence Valley Council and its Economic Development team."

The CVBEA will roll out its 'best of the best' over the coming months via interviews on business recovery, business planning, restructuring and building a new way forward, invites members of the local business community to engage in this process.

"In any downturn, there is an incredible opportunity for excellent businesses," Mr Gordon said.

"The key is to figure out what businesses can control and where they need to focus their actions."

SPONSORSHIP

IN NORMAL circumstances the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards are unable to accept sponsors who are also looking to participate in the awards program. Since the format has temporarily changed, the committee now welcomes all to become a sponsor.

For more details please contact Renee Murphy at hello@theexecutivehotelier.com or on 0422 018 955.