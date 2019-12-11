Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 43-YEAR-OLD South Gladstone man will appear in court later today
A 43-YEAR-OLD South Gladstone man will appear in court later today
Crime

Motorist allegedly caught with 64g of cocaine, meth, weapons

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Dec 2019 11:30 AM | Updated: 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been refused bail after police alleged he was travelling into Gladstone with almost 180g of methamphetamine and 64g of cocaine in his car, among other illegal items.

Anthony John Robert Featherstone was refused bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday facing several charges including possess and supply dangerous drugs, possession of weapons and possess explosives.

The Queensland Police ­Service has alleged Mr Featherstone was pulled over by police on December 2 about 4.30pm travelling along Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd towards Gladstone.

Police alleged officers found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and GHB in his vehicle.

It is alleged police also found a shortened shotgun, taser and knife.

Detectives arrested Mr Featherstone and executed a search warrant at a Gladstone home the following day.

The 43-year-old appeared in court via video from the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

The QPS opposed the bail application as Mr Featherstone was already on a suspended jail sentence at the time for drug trafficking.

The court was told he was sentenced to a four-year jail term, suspended for five years.

The court was told Mr Featherstone still had 3.5 years left to serve on that sentence.

Mr Featherstone was represented by defence lawyer Tyronne Thomas, who told the court his client started using meth after the breakdown of a marriage.

Mr Thomas said his client had an impressive work history and had worked for most of his life, however was recently unemployed.

He said his client would submit to a curfew, daily reporting requirements, drug testing, refrain from applying for a passport and would not approach any airport departure points, if released on bail.

Mr Thomas said Mr Featherstone would also agree to owning just one mobile phone with no encrypted apps - such as Snapchat or WhatsApp - if released on bail.

The court was told if Mr Featherstone was released on bail there would be an "unacceptable risk" of his reoffending.

The bail application was refused, and the matters were adjourned to a later date for committal mention.

Mr Thomas ordered a brief of evidence of the charges from the police.

anthony john robert featherstone bail cocaine gladstone magistrates court methamphetamine
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POWER 30: Mark humbled by popular vote

        premium_icon POWER 30: Mark humbled by popular vote

        News ‘I don’t know if I deserve (the win), but I’m certainly elated to think I’m People’s Choice number one, so thank you.’

        IN COURT: Seven people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Seven people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        Defence outlines alternative case in murder trial

        premium_icon Defence outlines alternative case in murder trial

        News A defence barrister in a Supreme Court murder trial has outlined an alternative...

        CHRISTMAS APPEAL: ‘Tis the season for giving

        CHRISTMAS APPEAL: ‘Tis the season for giving

        Community Bushfire victims to benefit from Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal. Here’s how you...